The faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Governor Dapo Abiodun has been split into factions over a letter of suspension addressed to Adetola Kadiri, mother of the impeached Deputy Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Dare Kadiri.

The letter dated January 14 was signed by one Sesan Araba and Yetunde Adebayo, who identified themselves as the Chairperson and Secretary of Ward 9, Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state respectively.

Mrs Kadiri; Sola Jaiyeola, the incumbent Councillor; Rasaq Adesina; and S.O. Bude were all served their suspension letters through the post office on Tuesday.

According to a copy of the letter made available to reporters, the politicians were accused of engaging in various anti-party activities.

Mrs Kadiri told journalists that she has reached out to the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, over the letter.

She described the letter as a slap on her face, saying the governor through the SSG has claimed innocence of the letter.

“To my surprise, on Tuesday, someone called me that I have a letter from the post office. At first, I rejected it, thinking it might be time bomb. But, later, I received it.

“After reading the letter, I called the SSG, he denied any knowledge of it. He told me to scan the letter and send to him, which I did. I sent it to the governor, the party chairman, Hon. Dare and Oladunjoye.

“Later in the evening, the SSG called to appeal to me, saying what they did was bad. He said those he has in Ward 9 said they didn’t know anything about the letter. He called me to plead with me this (Wednesday) morning too, adding that the governor had ordered that the letter be reversed. I said it can’t be reversed again; it has gone viral already.

“I told him that with my position in the party, this is a big slap on me. I’ve been in politics more than 50 years ago. The SSG said he would send the party chairman to my house, I said I would disgrace him. He said he would come himself, I told him not to come to my house,”

Mrs Kadiri denied knowing Mr Araba as the Ward Chairperson, saying the suspended Mr Jaiyeola was the one elected in the presence of the SSG and other party leaders.

Speaking, Mr Jaiyeola said he was the duly elected Chairperson, wondering how Mr Araba could be the one announcing his suspension from the party.

“I am the duly elected Chairman of this Ward. It was the SSG who formed another faction with one Sesan Araba as his own Chairman. We have gone to the Gov Abiodun’s office to protest this and we were attended to by three Commissioners.

“The governor was not at home then, but he sent us N500,000 with a promise to get back to us, but he never did. The Local Government party chairman has intervened, telling us to take 70% and give them 30% of anything that comes to the party because they are the minority.

“Suddenly, I got a call from Ijebu-Ode post office, telling me I have a letter. They brought the letter to me and I saw that someone called Sesan Araba said he suspended me from the party. Who is he? Where did he hold his congress. He doesn’t have the power to suspend anybody.

“I believe it is the SSG, Tokunbo Talabi who is behind this. He should warn them and let peace reign in Ward 9. I am the authentic Chairman of this Ward,” he said.

‘We didn’t write the letter’

The acclaimed chairperson, Mr Araba, who signed the letter, said he was not the one who wrote same.

“I didn’t write the letter. It was the Ward that wrote it. I signed it because I am the Chairman of that Ward. The Ward wrote the letter and gave it to me. Yes, they (Mrs Kadiri and others) engaged in anti-party activities. I can’t tell you the activities they engaged in on phone. If you want to know, come to Ward 9, the Ward will explain.

“Yes, I am the Chairman, but there was a committee that wrote the letter. I am not a member of that committee. I only signed,” he explained.

Also, Mr Araba’s Secretary, Yetunde Adebayo, also confirmed signing the letter, but denied writing it.

“I am the Secretary, the Ward told me to sign and I did. As the Secretary, I only signed, I didn’t write the letter.

“The Ward members were even fighting the Chairman. They said we wanted to betray them. They said all their entitlements were eluding them, saying we are like ‘Figure 8’. We didn’t write the letter, we only signed.”

Meanwhile, Gbenga Nuberu, who identified himself as the Assistant State Secretary of the APC, said: “I am from Ward 9, the issue on ground is being attended to by leaders of the party. We are resolving the issue already and the press will be briefed.”

When contacted, Mr Talabi hung up the phone immediately our reporter introduced himself. He did not respond to subsequent phone calls and text message.