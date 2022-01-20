The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has announced the appointment of pioneer management of the newly established Shehu Shagari University of Education, Sokoto.

Mr Tambuwal, during the 22nd convocation and golden jubilee celebration of the college in December 2020, had announced the government’s decision to upgrade the institution to a university of education.

According to Mr Tambuwal, the decision to upgrade the 50-year old college to a university is premised on its “enviable track record” established in the past half a century.

The governor had said in December, “The college is one of the high-ranking teachers training institutions and among the producers of the largest number of teachers in Nigeria.”

Appointment

A statement by the governor’s special adviser on media and publicity, Muhammad Bello, listed Malami Tambuwal, a professor, as the first vice-chancellor while Muhammad Mode and Nasiru Gatawa, also professors, were announced as deputy vice-chancellors in charge of academics and administration, respectively.

The three are former staffers of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, (UDUS) Sokoto.

Amina Garba was appointed as Registrar and Sulaiman Dikko as the University Librarian.

The new VC

The appointed VC, Mr Tambuwal, was the dean of the faculty of education at UDUS.

An indigene of Tambuwal town in Tambuwal local government area of Sokoto State, the new VC was the registrar of the now upgraded college of education.

While Mr Mode was, prior to his latest appointment, the Dean, Student Affairs at UDUS, he once served as the Head, Department of Modern and European Languages.

On his part, Mr Gatawa worked at the Economics Department of UDUS, where he joined as a graduate assistant and rose to the rank of a professor.

The newly appointed registrar was until her latest appointment the immediate past registrar of Sokoto State University.

Meanwhile, the governor has directed that the remaining management positions of the new university, including bursar and director of works and physical planning, should be provided by the state’s ministries of finance and works, respectively.