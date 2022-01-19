A 24-year-old man, Korode Yusuf, was on Wednesday docked in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for not providing for his pregnant girlfriend.

Mr Yusuf, who lives in No. 6 Kajola Oluwa St., Isale Ariya area, Johnson Market, Ota, is charged with endangerment.

The Prosecution Counsel, E. O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 1, 2021, at his residence.

Mr Adaraloye said the defendant failed to supply the needs of his girlfriend, who was pregnant for him, thus endangering her life.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 339 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A. O. Adeyemi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mrs Adeyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Ogun State government.

She adjourned the case until January 21, for further hearing.

(NAN)