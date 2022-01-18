The prominent Adeleke family of Osun State has taken their discord over the July 16 governorship election to the social media.

Two members of the family, namely Ademola Adeleke, a former senator, and his nephew, Dele Adeleke, were recently cleared by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to contest its governorship primaries holding later this month.

They were cleared alongside four other aspirants.

The ambitions of the two Adelekes have divided the family which also produced the first civilian governor of Osun State, Isiaka Adeleke, who later became a senator.

The former governor died some years ago while serving as a senator and was replaced by his younger brother, Ademola Adeleke.

Ademola subsequently became the PDP flag bearer in the 2018 governorship election but lost to Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

On Tuesday, a member of the family and popular musician, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, took to Twitter denouncing his cousin, Dele Adeleke, “for daring to run against their uncle in the forthcoming election”.

The singer, in the post, downplayed his cousin’s capacity to run for governor.

“Wonderful! Me I finished uni(versity) with a 2.1. But it’s now cousin Dele who struggled to even get a 2.2 that is now forming “intellectual”. Intellectual that has not succeeded in building one single thing in his life on his own. This life ehn! Osun beware of FAKES! @deleadeleke001,” the singer wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

His uncle, Ademola, soon joined him.

“Don’t worry nephew, God got us,” the 2018 PDP governorship candidate replied to the tweet which had garnered over 2,000 shares, 7,000 likes and almost 2,000 comments on the micro blog site at the time of this report.

In a recent interview with Channels Television, Dele explained that he was challenging his uncle because he is more competent than him (Ademola).

“What happens if peradventure I do not throw my hat in the race, PDP doesn’t get the opportunity of producing a formidable candidate and the PDP gets to lose this election and Osun State gets worse?” PREMIUM TIMES reported him to have said during the interview.

Efforts by this newspaper to get the Dele’s reaction were not successful as he did not respond to telephone calls and a text message sent to him.