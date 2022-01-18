Suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Tuesday, attacked worshippers at a church in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east, and dispersed worshippers.
Worshippers were at the Saint Theresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, Awada, Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area when the hoodlums, armed with clubs, arrived.
According to a Daily Post report, the attackers invaded the church while the morning mass was on. They demanded an explanation from the presiding priest on why he was holding mass on the day Nnamdi Kanu was scheduled to appear before a court.
The worshippers fled in different directions to escape the attack as the suspected IPOB members burnt a tricycle found on the road. They also beat its driver to a pulp, the paper reported, quoting a witness.
IPOB, a secessionist group pushing for the creation of an independent State of Biafra, has been accused of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the South-east and South-south. Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the group, has been in the custody of Nigeria’s secret police, SSS. He is facing trial for treason.
