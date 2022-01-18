About three weeks after contracting the coronavirus pandemic, Nigeria’s minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, said he has fully recovered and ready to resume official duties.

Mr Bello disclosed this on his official Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon.

He said doctors confirmed him free of the deadly virus and certified him fit to continue his official duties.

Mr Bello wrote: “Pleased to report that after taking my prescribed course of COVID-19 medication, I feel very well and great. The doctors have confirmed that I’m now free of the virus and it’s OK for me to resume all official activities.

“I wish to convey my sincere appreciation to all those who showed great concern on my health status, through various channels of communication.”

The minister had on December 31,2021 announced through the same platform that he tested positive for the virus.

He said he decided to run a test for the virus after feeling unwell for a certain period and the result returned positive.

The minister is one of the many public officials that tested positive for COVID-19 in the past weeks.

The senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, recently tested positive for the virus. Mr Shehu has also recovered from the virus and has since resumed duties.

As of Tuesday, Nigeria’s infection toll stands at 251,178, while 3,110 have died from complications caused by the virus.

The Nigerian government has continued to urge residents to get their shots of approved COVID-19 vaccines at various designated spots across the country.

“I appeal to residents to get themselves vaccinated. Doing so could save their lives,” Mr Bello said.