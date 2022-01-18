The district head of Vwang in Jos South LGA of Plateau State, Gutt Balak, has been rescued by troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and his suspected kidnappers arrested.

The spokesperson of OPSH, Ishaku Takwa, announced this to reporters on Tuesday in Jos.

Mr Balak was abducted on Sunday night on his way to Vom from a function near the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru in Jos South LGA.

“Immediately the incident was reported, the Commander of Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major-General Ibrahim Ali, placed the troops of Sector 6 deployed at Riyom on red alert and to embark on the hot trail of the perpetrators.

“Consequently, the troops, in conjunction with other security agencies, vigilante groups and hunters, conducted clearance operations in the mountainous region of Sabon Gida-Kanal, Gero, and Dahl general area,” he stated.

“Two suspects were arrested at an abandoned building during the operation. This development led to the release of the paramount ruler by his abductors and he has been united with his family,” he said.

Mr Takwa said the commander commended the troops for their efforts and urged them to continue to do more in serving their fatherland.

“Plateau citizens need to support security agencies in their bid to ensure the safety of lives and property,” he added.

The latest incident came barely a month after the monarch of Gindiri town in Mangu LGA of the state, Charles Dakat, was abducted.

The spate of abduction in the state is becoming worrisome, with prominent people and other citizens, including a former gubernatorial candidate, a lecturer, traditional monarchs, and students falling victims to the phenomenon.