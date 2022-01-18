Suleiman Gumi, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, has disclosed that bandits who carried out the recent massacre in Bukkuyum targeted males in the villages invaded.

Mr Gumi alleged that the terrorists were specific in selecting their victims by checking their gender before killing them.

The lawmaker disclosed this on Monday while speaking with journalists at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Lingering crisis

In the past couple of years, the North-west and some parts of North-central regions have been terrorised by bandits who engage in killings, kidnapping and other nefarious activities.

After months of foot-dragging, the federal government, last week, declared the bandits as terrorists.

Two days later, the terrorists attacked Anka and Bukkuyum local government Areas of the Zamfara State, leaving over 200 dead.

The government, at federal and state levels have taken a series of stringent measures including shutting down telecommunications and restricting sales of petrol products, to bring an end to the security challenges in the troubled areas.

Despite these measures, the attacks continued unabated.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State on Monday disclosed that the activities of informants are making it hard for the government to end terrorism and other criminalities in the region.

PREMIUM TIMES had also reported how the terrorists wrote nine communities in Bukkuyum Local Government Area to pay levies or risk attacks.

Males as targets

Mr Gumi said the targeting of males may be connected with the decision of the government to brand bandits as terrorists.

He, therefore, called on the military to study the change of tactics and respond accordingly.

“The bandits were looking for every male child to kill, no matter how small. They will open and see if it is a girl they will leave but if it’s a boy they will bring him out and kill him.

“And they were looking for men mostly and then the women flee. So, that change in tactics is telling us that something has changed too.

“I’m not sure if it has to do with the declaration of them being terrorists, but it might be because if you declare someone a terrorist, that means the strategy, your own rule of engagement changes and that means they have to change their own rules of engagement too.

“Maybe it has to do with them being declared terrorists. If that would solve the problem, I am 100 per cent for it. But it’s already done, so we have to now expect maybe rise in action by them then gradually it will come down.”

The lawmaker also commended Mr Matawalle for reaching out to Niger Republic. He said such a move is another strategy to cut the supply of arms and ammunition.

“If we can get Niger Republic to block all access to all entry points, then what the bandits have will definitely depreciate, and naturally, the cessation of the fight too will cease.

“That is one angle, and another angle is using the same strategy.

“The military is over-stretched. The police can’t be everywhere and if we can get the vigilantes to guard the villages that are within the outskirt of local governments and bigger cities, then we would have a very good arm of security for people that are not covered by the security agents.