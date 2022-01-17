The Zamfara State Government on Sunday announced the reopening of some primary and secondary schools from Monday, January 17.

The announcement is contained in a statement issued by Shehu Ibrahim, Acting Director, Quality Assurance in the Ministry of Education.

The statement said public and private schools that were categorised as “green’’ and “yellow’’ by the ministry should resume normal academic activities.

“However, schools that were in the “red“ category remain closed until when the security situation improves,“ Mr Ibrahim said in the statement.

The schools are resuming in the aftermath of the total shutdown of all schools on September 1, 2021, when bandits abducted 80 students and three teachers from the Government Day Secondary School, Kaya, in Maradun Local Government Area (LGA).

Five of the students later escaped a few days after their abduction while the rest 75 students and their teachers were eventually rescued later.

The bandits had earlier abducted 279 female students of Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe, Talata Marafa LGA.

All the girls were released by the bandits on March 2, 2021, after several negotiations by the government.

“Officials from the Ministry of Education and zonal directors will go round to see the level of compliance,” the statement said. (NAN)