Android and iOS users can now record meetings, conversations and other related sessions on Twitter Spaces, the company has said.

Twitter says users will be able to choose to record a Space when they’re setting one up and the recording will be available for public playback for 30 days after the space has ended.

Users who are in a Space that’s being recorded will be notified of such recording by an icon at the top of the Space.

Details of how the new feature works was made available in a tweet from Twitter’s support account.

Last October, Twitter announced the introduction of recording to a limited number of hosts, promising the feature would be available to all hosts within a few weeks.

The company has been consistently adding features to Spaces since it launched.

It recently opened up the ability for everyone on Android and iOS to be able to host a Space, unlike before when such function was available only to users with 600 followers or more.