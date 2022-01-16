The International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP) Alumni Association on Saturday in Damagaza village in Lokogoma District on Abuja sensitised the youth on nonviolent participation in elections.

The event themed “Leadership is personal; it Starts with Me”, was part of the group’s activity to commemorate the 2022 Martin Luther Jnr Day.

According to the group, the main objective of the programme is to expose the participants to the tenets of tolerance, dialogue, peaceful coexistence and the values of employing peaceful means in engendering political change and resolution of divergent/opposing views.

“In the light of the fast-approaching council elections in the FCT and general elections in 2023, we planned a series of outreach programmes tailored for youths to educate them on the need to resist being lured into violence or being used by politicians to perpetuate acts of violence and destruction of lives and property in the communities,” Raheemat Momodu, President of the association, said.

Ms Momodu said the programme is part of a series of events the association is embarking on in the build-up to the next general elections.

“It is the duty of all us to build a better society. And one of the key ways of doing this is enlightening the people at various levels. We intend to do this at various times in the course of the year,” she said.

In attendance at the event were Fred Ohwahwa, an IVLP Alumnus and former Managing Editor of Guardian Newspapers; James Budebo, traditional ruler of Damagaza, his chiefs and the heads of the various ethnic nationalities in the village along with their women and youth leaders.

Damagaza is a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic, multi-religious and politically diverse community with a large population of youth and women.

The International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP) Alumni Association is a non-profit association with interest in leadership development, inculcation of high moral values and the projection of the rich cultural values in leaders and aspiring leaders in Nigeria.