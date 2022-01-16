The police command in Nasarawa has arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly raping an 80 year-old woman in the state.
A statement signed by Ramhan Nansel, spokesperson of the command, confirmed in Lafia, on Sunday.
The statement said a complaint was lodged at Garaku Division of the Police Command on January 14 at about 22:30 p.m.on the incident.
According to the statement, the accused was one 43-year-old Dan’asabe Eddo, an indigene of Kaduna state, but resident in Kundami village, Garaku, Lokonga local government area of Nasarawa state.
“He allegedly went into the residence of an 80-year-old woman, who stays alone in the same village, and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.
“Upon receipt of the complaint, police operatives attached to the Garaku Division immediately swung into action and got the suspect arrested.
“Upon interrogation, the suspect admitted that he committed the offence, but blamed it on the devil.
“Upon notification, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi, directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Lafia, for profound investigation,” the statement said.
The statement urged members of the public to pay special attention to the elderly, and guard them against gerontophiles.
(NAN)
