A Nigerian, Ibironke Adeagbo, has been named a board member of the international charity, Streetinvest, barely three months after she made the list of eight Nigerians honoured for `breaking the glass ceiling’ in the UK.

The eight Nigerians were honoured last October in London for their outstanding performances in various fields of human endeavours while in the diaspora.

Mrs Adeagbo, 52, who is a graduate of the Onabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye in Ogun, is a chartered accountant and the Chief Executive Officer of IA-Foundation, a charity based in London, England.

IA-Foundation is active in Nigeria, where the group is working to lift the human condition of out-of-school children and the girl-child, to ensure they are educated, to curb insecurity and poverty.

In a letter to Mrs Adeagbo, announcing her appointment as treasurer of Streetinvest, the chairman of the group, Cees Kramer, said that “Ronke would be a brilliant addition to Streetinvest in its drive to improve street children’s lives around the world’’.

He described Mrs Adeagbo as a well-rounded quintessential accountant with immense integrity and credibility, who would add huge value to the strategic growth of Streetinvest as a global operator.

Speaking on her appointment in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday, Mrs Adeagbo said she was honoured to be appointed as treasurer and board member of Streetinvest.

She assured that she would replicate the success story of IA-Foundation in Streetinvest, to make the group a global brand.

She said she had a passion for adding value to the lives of children anywhere in the world, especially the less-privileged ones in developing countries such as Nigeria.

In a related development, Mrs Adeagbo has applauded Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno for signing the state’s Child Protection Bill into law.

She noted that Borno had become the 29th state in Nigeria to sign the bill into law, describing the development as encouraging.

“This will further protect children on the streets in their transition to getting off the streets into the classroom,’’ she stated.

Mrs Adeagbo pleaded with other states in Nigeria yet to sign the bill into law to do so without further delay, to give children in Nigeria renewed hope and future.

(NAN)