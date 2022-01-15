Ex-soldiers in Ebonyi have appealed to the state and federal government to improve its welfare and employ their children and some young and strong retired soldiers into service.

They made the assertion on Saturday during the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) celebration in Abakaliki.

AFRD is observed every January 15 to honour fallen heroes of the Nigerian Armed Forces in various wars and national assignments.

Fidelis Ogodo, Chairman of the Nigerian Legion in Ebonyi, decried the current economy, noting that improving on their welfare by employing some of their children would go a long way to alleviate their suffering.

Mr Ogodo, who thanked God for sparing their lives in 2021, pledged on behalf of his members, to continue to support government policies aimed at national development.

“We are happy to be among the living and to be part of the 2022 celebration. God has preserved us. We want the state and federal government to do more on our well-being by employing some of our members, who are still young and strong into service.

“We need release of arrears of the consequential adjustment of our members pension. Others have been enjoying the benefit but we are yet to have our own,” he explained.

Margret Luke-Uduagha, President, Military Widows’ Association, said her children, who graduated from schools were yet to secure jobs.

“We need government to do more, when comparing the current economy with what we used to have. There is need for increase in the pension,” Ms Luke-Uduagha stated.

The activities marking the event included the laying of a wreath by Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi, alongside Speaker of State House of Assembly, Francis Nwaifuru among others. (NAN)