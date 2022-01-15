While the Super Eagles of Nigeria are in no way underrating their next opponents, Sudan, at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, the players are confident of getting another good result in Saturday’s outing.

Having won their first game against Egypt, the Super Eagles have raised the expectations of many and the players who spoke to journalists in Cameroon have promised to go all the way against the Falcons of Jediane.

Alex Iwobi, a late substitute in the win over Egypt, admits the Eagles cannot afford to be complacent against Sudan after their bright show against the Pharaohs.

He said: “Personally, I’m always ready, no matter what game it is. Obviously, it’s a big competition. We have already made our mark in the first game but we can’t be complacent. We are going to give the same motivation and desire in the first game and hopefully, we can get the result we need.

“We are really psyched up, especially that first performance but we are not going to rest on our oars. We are going to keep on going.

He added: “The only assurance I will give is that we are going to give 100 per cent and fight for our country and the result, hopefully, we will get what we want, but we are going to fight for our country.”

One of the top performers in the win against Egypt, Joe Aribo, also spoke on the readiness of the Eagles to deliver against Sudan.

He said: “Preparations have been very good. The boys are ready. We’ve rested from the last game and we are just ready, we are prepared.”

“We knew it was important for us to stay solid (against Egypt) , stay together as a team, work hard and give that extra 10 per cent. It was really good and a nice feeling for me being my first AFCON game so it was just a really nice experience and most importantly getting the three points.

He added: “Just like the Egypt game, we want to win every game. We want to take every game as it comes and that’s what we are here for to get the victory and put in a good performance.”

Victory over Sudan will not only assure the Eagles of a place in the Round of 16 but also brings closer the possibility of topping the group and, therefore, retaining the familiar surroundings of Garoua as their second-round venue.