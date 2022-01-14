Adamawa senator, Aishatu Binani, has dismissed reports alleging that the federal government failed to install solar street lights in her senatorial district, even after funds were made available.

The report alleged that the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) used imaginary solar streetlights projects in some communities in the state.

The senator, who represents Adamawa Central, described the report as false and misleading.

She said the All in One solar street lights were installed in five of the seven local governments areas of her senatorial district by OSSAP-SDGs, as stated in the terms of the contract.

The local government areas are – Fufore, Yola North, Yola South, Song and Hong – with each having 320 All in One Solar Street Lights to the credit of the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on SDGs.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, Ms Binani explained that the project was embarked upon and executed to the admiration of many as it was a dream come true for the beneficiaries.

“The Installation of these lights was perfectly executed and evenly distributed across the wards, districts, and special areas of need in consultation with some stakeholders and traditional rulers from the various local government areas.

“A symbolic commissioning of the streetlights projects was held at Limawa Ward in Yola North on the 6th of August, 2020, at about 08:30 pm and was witnessed by some stakeholders, party officials and traditional title holders.”

She further said she facilitated the execution of the project due to high demand by the people across the 76 wards in her constituency which will help curb rising incidents of rape, robbery, killings and other atrocities which were usually perpetrated under the cover of darkness in their areas.

The senator, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on SDGs and facilitator of the project challenged anyone in doubt to visit the 56 wards across Yola South, Yola North, Fufore, Song, and Hong Local Government Areas for confirmation. While she noted that the projects were in tune with Sustainable Development Goals (7 and 11).

ALSO READ: Inadequate funding stalls constituency projects in Oyo town

Ms Binani’s statement comes about five days after the OSSAP-SDGs released a similar statement, dismissing the report.

The statement by Rotimi Ajayi, the head of communications unit, disclosed that the federal government fully executed the N1 billion contracts for the installation of solar street lights in Adamawa State.

“OSSAP-SDGs, hereby, categorically denied insinuations that the contracts were not carried out as stated in the terms of the award.

“For the avoidance of doubts, OSSAP-SDGs wishes to state emphatically that the contract was fully and duly executed with strict adherence to due process and for the benefit of the good people of Adamawa,” part of the statement read.