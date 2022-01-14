Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday said his administration is committed to infrastructural and human capital development in the hinterlands of the state.

He spoke during a working visit to Ifelodun and Isin local government areas,

The governor made his first stop at Oke Onigbin and Owu Isin towns where he inspected its moribund water works and some ongoing projects in the area.

Led by Isin TIC Chairman, Tunde Fadipe, and the Onigbin of Oke Onigbin, Oba Salahudeen Kamaldeen, the governor promised to look into the challenges of the water works which served Iji-Isin, Isanlu Isin, Pamo Isin, Iwo Isin, Abaja and Owu Isin in Isin Local Government Area.

The monarch said the area last got public water over a decade ago.

The governor then toured the Ile-Ire District in Ifelodun local government area, beginning from Owode Ofaro where work is going on on a bridge connecting the district to Oke Aba town in Isin local government area.

Mr AbdulRazaq’s convoy then touched down at Owode, Afin, Ikosin, Idera, Alabe, and the two Oreke communities, an impromptu tour the elated locals said was the first of such by any governor in this Republic.

He also visited the location of the expansive marble deposits in Oreke, saying the tour offered him an opportunity to interact with the people directly and get feedbacks on government’s activities and programmes, as well as know their other immediate needs.

“It is mid-term for us. I came to find out on my own the state of infrastructure, education, water, and human capital development in this axis of our state. We are talking and visiting the people to get feedback. Our budget is still in the state house of assembly, some of these feedbacks will be pushed to make sure that the budget is approved in a manner that benefits the people, especially because we are still engaging our lawmakers,” he said, accompanied by the TIC Chairman for Ifelodun, Jide Ashonibare..

“Road construction and infrastructure is an ongoing process. It’s very expensive. We have allocated billions in this 2022 budget to this sector. We have heard the request of our people and we will see what we can do to gradually address these challenges.”

The monarchs commended the governor for the visits and for the construction of the Awere and Imu bridges that connect the communities, as well as the recent recruitment of teachers and construction of school facilities in the area.

They seek the construction of the road which connects the district to ease transportation of farm produce, boost the local economy and development of the area.

Some of the monarchs that hosted the governor on the visit include the Olu of Owode Ofaro Oba Raheem Ayilara; Onidera of Idera, Oba James Oladipo Buraimoh (African Tiger); and Afetu of Alabe, Oba Bamidele Aderounmu.