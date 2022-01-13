The family of the late former head of interim national government, Ernest Shonekan, on Wednesday said the burial arrangements would be made public soon, as consultation towards the process is in top gear.

The first son of the deceased, Adeboye Shonekan, made this known during an interview with journalists shortly after he officially presented a letter to Alake of Egbaland, Adedotun Gbadebo, announcing the demise of his father.

Mr Shonekan, 85, died of natural causes, according to a statement issued by his family.

The Ogun-born statesman was the head of the interim government that led Nigeria between the military governments of Ibrahim Babangida and Sani Abacha, from August 26 to November 17, 1993.

“My father passed away early yesterday (Tuesday), we are now going to go for consultations and we would carry his Royal Highness along, once the picture is clear we shall make further announcement. He was my mentor, he was a man of integrity,” the deceased son said.

“He was a decent man and he exemplified everything they call a through Christian, all I can do is just to aspire to be like him. I will miss him for all those things I said, he was my mentor, someone I look up to every day, he just led by example, everything I do I used to consult him but he is not there anymore,” he added.

Mr Gbadebo in his remarks said the Egba kingdom has lost a great son of the land and disclosed that the palace joined in mourning the departure of Mr Shonekan.

‘We lost a great son of Egbaland. We lost great authority in company business, corporate governance. We join the family in mourning the departure of a great man. God used him to maintain peace in the country for 82 days.

The monarch prayed that God will replace the deceased with another great Egba son, adding that it was obvious that Mr Shonekan will be remembered for his patriotism.