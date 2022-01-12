The spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Chika Nwoba, slumped in court on Wednesday.

Mr Nwoba slumped around 3 p.m. when he was brought to a Magistrate Court, Abakaliki, by the police.

He had been in police detention since Sunday when was arrested by members of Ebubeagu Security outfit in the state and handed over to the police.

He is accused of spreading fake news on social media, a crime punishable under the controversial cybercrimes law.

The PDP in the state claimed Mr Nwoba was beaten by Ebubeagu officials who arrested him before the police came, rescued him and then placed him under arrest.

The police failed to arraign him on Tuesday despite bringing him to the court premises.

Mr Nwoba’s lawyer complained on Tuesday that the police refused his client access to medical treatment despite the injuries he sustained from the alleged beating.

Mr Nwoba slumped as he was about to enter the courtroom.

Efforts to resuscitate him failed, forcing the police to rush him out of the court premises, possibly to a hospital.

However, as journalists were about to leave the courtroom, Mr Nwoba was brought back by the police.

His lawyer, Luke Nkwegu told reporters that the placement said they were ordered to bring him back to the court for arraignment.

The Magistrate, Blessing Chukwu, refused to hear the matter, and instead ordered Mr Nwoba be taken to the police clinic in Abakaliki for treatment, while the matter was adjourned to January 14.