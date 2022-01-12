Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in the early hours of Wednesday, arrested a popular Instagram skit maker, Sunday Joshua, popularly known on social media as De-General.

He was arrested at a famous drug joint at Orchid Estate, Lekki area of Lagos State during a raid.

Acting on a credible intelligence, the agency, in a statement, said narcotics officers stormed the drug joint in the estate, where three suspects were arrested with illicit drugs including 200 sachets of 225mg Tramadol and 1.5kilograms of cannabis sativa.

“In the course of the operation, some persons including the suspected dealer ran away with bags suspected to contain exhibits.

A trial showed they ran into a house located at 2B Saula Akinlolu way, Orchid estate, which is the comedian’s apartment,” the statement read.

The young men began to make noises to prevent a search. The operatives introduced themselves as officers of NDLEA and submitted themselves for search before entry. This was done and a search was conducted.

Exhibit

The search led to the recovery of drug exhibits including cannabis sativa; Tramadol 225mg, and some paraphernalia for drug use.

This was after the suspect had requested to record on video the search, which the officers out of a sense of civility allowed. The video trending on social media was the moment the suspect and his friends decided to disrupt the bid to search the house.

In his confessional statement in custody, the suspect admitted ownership of the drugs recovered from his house.

De-General, who boasts 708,000 Instagram followers, captured the moments the narcotics officers arrested him live on Instagram.

His arrest and parade have attracted mixed reactions on Instagram with his loyalists thronging the NDLEA Instagram account accusing them of high handedness and selective justice.