The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned Dubai-based internet celebrity, Ismailia Mustapha, aka Mompha, and his firm, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, for allegedly laundering over N6 billion.

They were arraigned before a judge, Mojisola Dada, of an Ikeja Special Offences Court on eight counts bordering on the alleged offences.

The defendants were accused of conspiracy to launder funds obtained through unlawful activity, retention of such funds, transfer of funds for a suspect Olayinka Jimoh a.k.a Nappy Boy, and unlawful transfer of funds for a record label, among others.

The sums named in the charge are N5.9 billion, N32m, N120m and N15.9 totalling over 6 billion.

Offence

The EFCC also alleged that Mr Mompha concealed his interest in expensive wristwatches and other movable assets valued at over N70m.

Mompha pleaded “not guilty” to the eight counts while Islamob Limited (represented by Mompha) pleaded “not guilty” to the first six counts.

Mompha is also standing trial at the Federal High Court in Lagos alongside Ismalob Global Investment Limited on an amended 22-count charge bordering on cyber fraud and money laundering to the tune of N32.9 billion brought against him by the EFCC.

He also pleaded not guilty to each of the counts.

After the arraignment, Mrs Dada adjourned to January 18, 2022, to hear arguments on the bail applications of the defendants.

Background

The EFCC, in a statement on Monday, said Mompha was re-arrested for laundering funds obtained through unlawful activities and retention of alleged proceeds of crime.

Mompha was arrested on Monday. He announced his trip to Nigeria with an Instagram photo captioned, ‘‘About to make some billions in Lagos’’.

It will be recalled that Mompha had earlier been arrested on October 18, 2019, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while boarding an Emirates Airline Flight to Dubai by the staff of the Nigeria Immigration Service, following a watchlist by the EFCC.