The Sokoto Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has dissolved its volunteer personnel.

The agency announced this in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES by the command’s spokesperson, Hamza Illela. It said the ban was due to the “unwanted attitudes of some of the volunteers.”

Mr Illela said the commandant ordered the dissolution of the volunteer personnel following the arrest of some of them in some black spots during a raid by a joint task force.

“The Sokoto Command of NSCDC under the leadership of Commandant Muhammad Saleh Dada has noticed with dismay the unholy and unwanted attitude of some volunteers which are also aimed at tarnishing the good image of the Corps in Sokoto following the recent arrest of some volunteers during a joint operation in all the black spots areas of Sokoto south local government of Sokoto State.

“The command wishes to inform the general public that the arrested volunteers are not duly registered by the Sokoto command of NSCDC and therefore remain disowned and that all volunteer related operational activities are suspended pending a thorough investigation and profiling.

“The commandant appeals to the members of the public that any illegal operation of volunteer personnel should be reported to the command through the Public Relations Officer,” the statement noted.

Raid of black spots in Sokoto metropolis

Investigations made by PREMIUM TIMES revealed that a joint task force was led on an operation to raid black spots where criminals were suspected to be hiding in the metropolis.

The raids were carried out in Rijiyar Doruwa and Gobirawa areas of the metropolis where teenage prostitutes, including students, and suspected criminals were apprehended.

Some of those arrested during the raids argued that they were officers of the NSCDC.

The Chairman of Sokoto South Local Government Area, Abdurahman Suyudi, confirmed that he led the raids.

He told PREMIUM TIMES that many criminals were arrested and handed over to security operatives during the raids.