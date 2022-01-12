A man, Auwalu Abdulrashid, alias Lauje, has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a 13-year-old girl in Kano.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Kiyawa said the suspect kidnapped the girl and took her to an uncompleted building where he strangled her, cut her throat and buried her remains in a shallow grave.

The police said after committing the heinous acts, the suspect then demanded a ransom of one million naira from her parents.

“On the 21/06/2021 at about 1000hrs, a report was received from a resident of Tofa Town, Tofa LGA, Kano State that his daughter, Zuwaira, ‘f’, 13 years old, was kidnapped and a ransom of One Million Naira (N1,000,000.00) was demanded and later settled at Four Hundred Thousand Naira (N400,000.00).

“While negotiating for the ransom, the body of the victim was discovered in an uncompleted building, slaughtered and buried in a shallow grave.

“On receipt of the ugly report, scene visited, the body was exhumed, examined and confirmed dead by a Medical Doctor and released to the relatives for burial according to Islamic rites,” the police said.

The police said Mr Abdulrashid confessed that he had earlier kidnapped a three-year old brother of the victim and demanded a ransom of two million naira.

After a series of negotiation, he allegedly collected one hundred thousand naira and dropped the child at Dawanau Special Primary School in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area.

Mr Kiyawa said the suspect will be prosecuted after police investigations.