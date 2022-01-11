The Coalition for Whistleblower Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) has condemned “state security attacks on journalists and vandalisation of media outlets and their equipment.”

The statement is coming following an attack on the headquarters of Thunder Blowers Newspapers in Gusau, Zamfara State by suspected political thugs and the arrest of a journalist by security operatives.

Nelson Omonu, a journalist with Summit Post, was arrested by security agents following a story on Federal University, Dutsin Ma.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how thugs attacked the corporate office of Thunder Blowers Online.

The managing editor of the organisation, Anas Anka, told journalists that Governor Bello Matawalle should be held responsible if anything happens to him or his staff.

The FCT council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists had accused Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State of ordering the arrest of Mr Omonu but later apologised after realising the arrest was ordered by the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Dutsin Ma.

It’s condemnable

In its statement, the CWPPF said the attacks are condemnable in the strongest terms.

It added that the attack “influenced by political powers threatens the health of the Nigerian news media and the resilience of our country’s democracy.”

CWPPF also called on “Governors Matawalle and Masari to take prompt measures to end these attacks in the news media, protect journalists who through their investigative reporting expose corrupt government officials, and institute cautionary and disciplinary actions against state actors who engage in unruly attitudes against journalists and citizens. CWPPF stands to defend the freedom of the press and expression.”

The responses

Both spokespersons for Governors Matawalle and Masari did not respond to enquiries sent to them by this newspaper on the statement by CWPPF.

But in an earlier interview, the Director General Media and Publicity to Mr Masari, Abdu Labaran, said the FCT chapter of NUJ has exonerated the governor.

In a statement Mr Labaran sent to PREMIUM TIMES, he insisted that Mr Masari is a friend to the media.

In another statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, he said: “The attention of Katsina State government has been drawn to a press statement issued by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council in which it accused Governor Aminu Bello Masari of ordering the arrest of one Nelson Omonu, who works for Summit Post Newspaper.

“As bad as the allegation is, the FCT NUJ went on to make degrading remarks about the security challenges bedevilling the state, as if Katsina is the only state facing the menace of banditry.

“For the avoidance of doubt, and the purpose of putting the record straight, Governor Masari or, for that matter, any official of Katsina State government, has not ordered the arrest or detention of any journalist, in Abuja or anywhere else.”

It added: “It’s also our belief that we may not be wrong to suspect a hatchet job executed for a handsome reward, paid by a shadowy puppeteer who pulls the strings behind the scene.

On his part, Zailani Bappa, media aide to Mr Matawalle, told PREMIUM TIMES on phone when the allegation was first raised by Thunder Blowers that people should desist from making unsubstantiated allegations against the state government or the governor.

He also issued a statement on the allegations raised thus: “Every person or organisation with grudges against any misdeed must follow due process in seeking for redress by reporting any matter to the security operatives and approaching the court of law for redress based on investigation outcome. Hence, such persons or groups must no longer come to the public and accuse His Excellency or his administration with baseless innuendos.”

He said freedom of speech does not guarantee anyone to “abuse the institution of authority with slander and libel.

“We, hereby, draw the attention of all persons and organisations to, henceforth, be cautious of being indiscriminate by directly accusing His Excellency as the law will take its course on any further slander of libel against His Excellency,” the statement added.