The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says two persons have died in an accident involving a Toyota Camry car and Boxer motorcycle at Mile 2 Roundabout, near Ogere on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Ahmed Umar, the Ogun Sector commander of FRSC, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

According to him, the accident occured on Monday at 3:41p.m.

Mr Umar said the accident was caused by excessive speed on the part of the driver of the Toyota Camry car marked KRD 275 HG who hit the motorcycle marked LAR 363 VH.

The FRSC boss said four people were involved in the accident, comprising three men and one woman.

Mr Umar also said a male and female died in the accident, adding that the bodies had been deposited at Idera Morgue in Sagamu.

The sector commander said most crashes recorded within the Christmas period were caused by excessive speeding by motorists.

He advised motorists to drive cautiously, obey traffic rules and regulations as well as consider other road users.

Mr Umar also commiserated with the families of the crash victims, saying they should contact FRSC, Sagamu Command, for more information about the accident.

(NAN)