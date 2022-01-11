The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it recovered 152billion and $386million between January and December 2021.

On Monday, Wilson Uwujaren, the commission’s spokesperson, who disclosed this in a statement, said the figures were arrived at following a review of the operational activities for 2021.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported last week that the EFCC said it secured 2,220 convictions in 2021. The commission said the figure was its highest annual conviction record since inception.

More recoveries

The commission also disclosed that it recovered about £1.182 million, €156,000 1,723 million Saudi riyal, 1,400 Canadian dollar and 1,900 South African rand, last year.

In addition, the recovery also included a digital currency component with 5,36957319 Bitcoin and 0.09012 Ethereum.

According to the statement, the EFCC’s headquarters’ contributions dominated the recoveries with a total of about N67.3 billion, $375 million and £1.2 million.

The headquarters was closely followed by the Lagos Command, with recoveries of N70 billion, $9.3 million and £21,500.

The Kaduna zonal command emerged third in terms of Naira recoveries with a total sum of N3.4 billion while the Ibadan Zonal Command took the same position in terms of Dollar recoveries to the tune of $387,385.00.

Giving an overview of the performance, the chairman of the commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, explained that the monies included direct and indirect recoveries for the different tiers of government (federal, state and local governments), corporate organisations and individuals (victims of crime) within the year under review.

He commended the personnel of the commission for the performance while urging them to redouble their efforts to ensure that perpetrators of economic and financial crimes are denied the benefit of the proceeds of crime.

