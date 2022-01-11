A Coalition of Civil Society Partners on Electoral Reform has cautioned the National Assembly against the postponement of the resumption date scheduled for January 18, warning it could jeopardise the passage of the amended Electoral Bill.

It said the National Assembly has an urgent task to override the veto of President Muhammadu Buhari or amend, pass and re-transmit the bill back to the executive for assent.

It also called on the lawmakers to suspend the House and Senate rules and bureaucracy of legislative business, and deal with the bill within 48 hours of their resumption.

The coalition disclosed this in Abuja on Monday in a press statement, to advocate for electoral reforms in the country.

The statement, which was jointly addressed by the Executive Director, Adopt A Goal Initiative, Ariyo-Dare Atoye; Convener, Raising New Voices Initiative, Jude Feranmi; and Human Rights Advocate, Rachel Anyanwu, called on the leadership of National Assembly to rectify all errors which may cause issues in the interpretation and execution of the law by government agencies.

They added that such errors were responsible for the refusal of the president not to assent to the bill in the 8th National Assembly.

The group urged the lawmakers to do everything within their power to address the issues raised by the president if they could not get the required number to override the president’s veto.

According to the statement issued at the conference “On the 20th day of December last year, President Muhammadu Buhari wrote to the National Assembly citing varying reasons he had refused to assent to the Electoral Amendment Bill sent to him by both chambers. Mr President was quoted to have said that “the conduct of elections for the nomination of party candidates solely via direct primaries as envisaged by the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021 has serious adverse legal, financial, economic and security consequences, which cannot be accommodated at the moment considering our Nation’s peculiarities.”

President Buhari also said that its introduction “has implications on the rights of citizens to participate in the government as constitutionally ensured.”

“This conclusion reached by the President drew various criticisms from the Nigerian populace and outright disappointment from the civil society organisations working to ensure the conduct of freer, fairer and more credible elections in the forthcoming exercises happening in Ekiti, Osun and the 2023 general elections.

“To say the least, Mr President’s refusal to assent to this bill has set back the advocacy for these democratic reforms. However, as civil society organisations, we cannot rest on our oars and must ensure that the desire of Nigerians for a more credible electoral process where the people can elect leaders of their choice and their votes will count must become a reality.

“It is for this reason that we are here today to call the attention of the National Assembly to make the following demands.

“Under no circumstance should the January 18 resumption date set by the leadership of both chambers for members of the Senate and House of Reps be postponed. Any further delay will put in jeopardy our efforts to ensure the passage of this bill.

“The first rule of business upon resumption should be the issue of the Electoral Reforms Amendment Bill. While the National Assembly may choose to override the President’s veto and go ahead to pass the bill into law, they may also choose to review the bill to meet the President’s demands and transmit back to him for assent. We are asking that this step, whatever the members may decide should be the first business of legislation.”

The statement added that for democracy to bring development to the people and an improved standard of living, elections must be fair and seen, to be honest.