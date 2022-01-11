Workers of the National Assembly, under the aegis of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), on Monday, picketed the complex of the legislature over the failure of the management of the institution to honour the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with them.

The workers staged a protest at the entrance of the “White House” building where the Senate and House of Representatives chambers are located, bearing placards reading “No circular supersedes Acts of National Assembly”, ” Pay us our MOU” etc.

PASAN had, after a joint emergency session on January 6, resolved to embark on industrial action on Monday, beginning with the picketing of the building.

In the communique after the emergency session, the union said the management of the National Assembly breached the April 13 MOU on the full implementation of the National Minimum Wage and the reviewed condition of service.

Aside from the issue of wage, PASSAN also decried the non-payment of rent subsidy, non-payment of 15 months arrears of CONPECULIAR allowance, including correction of miscalculated payments of the allowance, and non-payment of six months arrears of hazard allowance for National Assembly staff.

In addition, the union said the management had promised that supplementary budget and virement are some of the sources for funding the MOU but that the supplementary budget has become the source of other items not included in the document.

Therefore, the union demanded that the management should pay with immediate effect, eight months outstanding balance of the minimum wage and 2021 rent subsidy.

Also, the management was asked by the union to pay 15 months arrears of CONPECULIAR allowance and six months hazard allowance to its members.

They asked for the immediate release of the year 2022 training template for staff and evidence of provision of gratuity for retiring staff.

Protests by workers of the National Assembly have become reoccurring events in recent years but the contentious issues remain unaddressed.

PASSAN had shut down the National Assembly in April 2021 on the same issues, while legislative aides, too, have had a series of protests over unpaid allowances.