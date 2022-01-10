The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has showered encomium on the Chairperson of its Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

Mr Tambuwal, who is the governor of Sokoto State, on Monday, clocked 56 years, an opportunity the party again explored to recognise his contributions so far.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP described Mr Tambuwal as a “very humble, versatile and dynamic leader” who has played a significant role in the unity of Nigeria and the stability of the party.

“Governor Tambuwal is an outstanding nationalist and courageous democrat who over the years, as Speaker of the House of Representatives and now two-term state governor, continues to play key roles towards the unity, peaceful co-existence and development of our dear nation.

“As the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Governor Tambuwal with excellent political dexterity, deepened our democratic practice for more transparent and productive governance by reinforcing the principle of separation of powers as well as asserting the independence of the legislature as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“As Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal continues to display a remarkable commitment towards the wellbeing of his people as evident in his developmental projects in critical sectors including education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure and urban and rural development among others,” the party said.

Mr Tambuwal is believed to be one of those jostling for the party’s presidential ticket in the 2023 poll.

The two-term governor of Sokoto and 10th Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives came a distant second to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2018 PDP primaries in Portharcourt, Rivers State.