The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 76-year-old grandfather, Osagie Robert, in Edo State for allegedly importing drugs into Nigeria.

The spokesperson for the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Babafemi said a suspected fake security agent, Godwin Ilevbare, otherwise known as Edwin Agbon, was also arrested for importing drug chocolates and cookies from Canada into Nigeria.

He said the septuagenarian popularly called ‘old soldier’ was arrested on January 7 in Egor, Oredo area of the state for dealing in Cannabis.

Mr Babafemi said Mr Ilevbare was nabbed during a controlled delivery of a consignment shipped into Nigeria through a courier company.

“Soon after the suspect signed for the consignment, undercover operatives embedded in the courier firm arrested him at his apartment in Benin city on January 4.

“The consignment, which emanated from Canada, contains Colorado brand of Cannabis concealed inside chocolates and cookies weighing 6.491 Kilogrammes.

“The drug cookies and chocolates weighed 5.566kg and 0.383kg respectively,” he said.

In a related development, NDLEA arrested 48-year-old Iloduba Augustine, a passenger on Ethiopian airline that arrived at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on New Year eve.

Mr Babafemi said the suspect was placed on observation during which he confessed to have swallowed 58 pellets of cocaine.

He said the suspect excreted 48 pellets which were delivered to a Kenyan while on transit in Addis Ababa for a fee of N1 million.

According to Mr Babafemi, the suspect said he continued his journey to Nigeria with the remaining 10 pellets in his stomach, which according to him, he intends to sell in Lagos.

“The wraps of cocaine were later excreted at 10:40 a.m. on New Year day,” he added.

The NDLEA spokesperson also said that NDLEA operatives arrested 23-year-old Simon Richard, a 500 level student of the Department of Agric Economics and Extension, Federal University of Technology, Minna in Niger state.

Mr Babafemi said the suspect was arrested at Gidan Kwano Talba Road, Minna, with different quantities of Loud and Tramadol on January 6.

He said a 21-year-old lady, Shidoo Ben, was also arrested with 14 pinches of crack cocaine at Jada Hotel Otukpo, in Benue State on January 7.

“She traveled from Abuja to sell the drug in Benue. This is even as a raid in Jigbele Lota camp, Owo area of Ondo State led to the recovery of 598kg cannabis and the arrest of Chukwuemeka Azi on January 6.

“In Ogun state, two suspects: Mrs Ajoke Samuel, 60, and Ogundairo Taye, 37, were arrested in Itaka and Odo Eran areas of Abeokuta North with different quantities of cannabis sativa.

“Two suspects, Ibrahim Adamu and Yahaya Mohammed were nabbed with 81kg cannabis along Ilorin-Jebba expressway on January 4,” he said.

Mr Babafemi said three siblings, Emmanuel Jajoang; Timothy Jajoang and Markus Jajoang, were arrested on January 6, at Kwakwi village, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State with different quantities of cannabis and a locally made pistol.

“At least, two suspects again, Sunny Daniel and Joseph Chukwube, were arrested in different parts of Rivers state with quantities of Methamphetamine, Heroin, Cannabis Sativa and Cocaine as well as N364,500 cash on January 6.

“In Delta state, NDLEA operatives, supported by soldiers, on January 5, raided a warehouse in Abbi town, Ndokwa West LGA.

“Two variants of cannabis, Loud and skunk weighing 56.5kg believed to be imported from a neighbouring country, as well as two suspects, Miss Lillian Echicheli and Collins Uzokwe were seized,” he said.

Mr Babafemi quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, Buba Marwa, as commending the officers and men of Edo, Enugu Airport, Niger, Ogun, Kwara, Plateau, Rivers, Ondo, Benue and Delta commands.

Mr Marwa also commended those of the Directorate of Operation and General Investigations for starting the New Year with a strong message to drug cartels.

He assured that the agency would not relent in its determination and efforts against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria.

(NAN)