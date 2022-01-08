A polytechnic in Rivers State, Nigeria’s South-south, has suspended its lecturer over alleged sexual harassment of a female student.

The school, Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt, said the lecturer, Tamunotonye Solomon, has been suspended for three months, according to a report by the Punch newspaper.

The paper reported that the lecturer had exchanged words in the media with the 200-level student, Blessing Audu, over the sexual harassment allegation.

Ms Audu claimed the lecturer accused her of stealing his N250,000, after she refused his marriage proposal. The lecturer said the allegation was a blackmail, and that he arrested the student because she stole his money and some office property, Punch reported.

The polytechnic management in a statement by its Registrar, Chris Woke, dissociated the school from the alleged conduct of its lecturer.

“The Management of Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumuola, Port Harcourt, is irked by the report in certain section of the media and disassociates itself completely from the alleged conduct of its staff, Mr Tamunotonye Zoe Solomon

“The Management of Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic Rumuola Port Harcourt has, therefore, suspended Mr Tamunotonye Zoe Solomon for three months with effect from 10 January 2022, in connection with allegations of harassment and exploitation of a female student and other acts of misconduct prejudicial to the good name of the Polytechnic,” the statement said.

The polytechnic said it has set up a committee to investigate the allegations against the lecturer.

“The Committee has one month to submit its report to Management,” the statement said.

The 35 years old polytechnic is owned by the Rivers State Government.