The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shifted the screening of its aspirants for the Osun governorship election primary from January 11 to January 12.
The party said this in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, in Abuja on Saturday.
Mr Bature said that the venue for the screening exercise remained PDP National Secretariat, Abuja at 10 a.m. prompt.
“The PDP regrets any inconvenience the change in date may have caused.
“All aspirants, leaders, critical stakeholders and members of our party in Osun State should take note and by this, guided accordingly,” Mr Bature said.
(NAN)
