Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi on Friday announced the suspension of the state Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Emmanuel Uguru, over alleged official negligence and dereliction of duty.

Mr Umahi also suspended Obianuju Alo, his Senior Special Assistant on Education, over a similar offence of negligence and dereliction of duty.

The suspension is contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government, Kenneth Ugbala, and made available to reporters in Abakaliki.

The government did not give details of the offence.

According to the statement, Mr Uguru and Mrs Alo are to proceed on one month suspension “with immediate effect”.

“The Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Chief Emmanuel Uguru, and SSA to the governor on Education, Dr Obianuju Alo, are hereby directed to proceed on one month working suspension, with immediate effect.

“The working suspension is as a result of negligence and dereliction of duty; hence all concerned are requested to take note and ensure strict compliance to this directive,” the statement read in part.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Governor Umahi had earlier suspended his Principal Secretary, Emmanuel Obasi, for dereliction of duty.

