One of Italy’s most wanted men who had been on the run for years was arrested in Spain after he was reportedly sighted on Google Maps, a web geolocation platform run by telecommunication giant Google.

Gioacchino Gammino was on December 17 arrested but the Italian publication La Republica reported it this week.

After Mr Gammino’s arrest, he reportedly told the police: “How did you find me? I haven’t even called my family for 10 years.”

In 2002, Mr Gammino had reportedly escaped from a Rome prison while he was serving a life sentence for murder before he was again caught in Galapagar, Spain, where he took up the alias, Manuel.

The 61-year-old Mr Gammino was a member of a Sicilian Mafia group known as Stidda and was one of Italy’s most wanted gangsters, BBC had reported.

He is in the custody of the police authority in Spain and the police will return him back before the end of February, Nicola Altiero, deputy director of the Italian anti-mafia police unit, said.