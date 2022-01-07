One person has been confirmed killed and six others injured in a violent clash between farmers and cattle herders in Kirikasamma Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The police commissioner in Jigawa, Aliyu Tafida, told reporters on Friday that the clash occurred on Tuesday.

Mr Tafida said he visited the affected area on Wednesday and ordered a police reinforcement to restore law and order.

The police commissioner identified the deceased person as Buhari Haladu, a farmer.

The latest incident comes barely a month after the clash on December 6 that led to the death of three people in the council area.

A resident, Idris Madaci, told this newspaper that herders encroached farmlands and attacked farming communities.

Mr Madaci said the attackers dismembered the deceased victim and went away with his head, hands and private parts.

The source said the herders, believed to be from neighboring states and Niger Republic, used arrows and machetes in attacking the farmers.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on December 6 how three persons were killed and many others injured in the same council area in a clash between farmers and cattle herders.

The previous incident happened at Madaci and Iyo communities.

Kirikasamma council area has fertile land suitable for farming and grazing. Fight over control of land has over the years been violent between farmers and herders.

Residents and commentators have criticised the Jigawa government’s failure to stem the seasonal crisis between the two groups in the state.