Ahmad Bamba, a popular Kano Islamic cleric, is dead.

One of his sons, Abdulwahid Ahmad, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES, Friday morning.

He said his father died at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Friday morning at 82 years of age.

He was the chief imam of Darul Hadith Mosque in Tudun Yola, Gwale Local Government Area of Kano.

He presided over weekly lectures, Saturday and Sunday which attract thousands of in-person listeners and live streamers across Hausa speaking Northern Nigeria.

He abruptly suspended the lecturers on Sunday after his condition deteriorated on Sunday.

The funeral prayer will be held after Juma’at prayers at his Darul Hadith Mosque, in Tudun Yola, Gwale Local Government Area.

The late cleric is considered a revolutionary Hadiths scholar who redefined the mixture of Islamic principles and traditional beliefs.