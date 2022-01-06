The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that 33 persons escaped death in an accident that occurred on Thursday on the Ile-Ife – Ilesa expressway.

The Osun State Sector Commander, Paul Okpe, made this known in a statement issued to journalists by the spokesperson for the command, Agnes Ogungbemi, in Osogbo.

Mr Okpe explained that the accident involving two vehicles occurred at 12.25 p.m. on the Dunghill axis, 5km from the Base.

“The accident resulted in seven male adults, nine female adults, six male children and eight female children sustaining severe injuries, while three other persons were unharmed.

“A light blue Toyota RAV4 JEEP with number plate FST 746 GD collided with a white Toyota bus without number plate.

“30 persons sustained severe injuries while only three persons were unharmed,’’ the sector commander said.

According to him, the accident occurred as a result of road traffic violations and excessive speeding.

Mr Okpe said the injured passengers were taken to the Obafemi Awolowo Teaching Hospital for medical attention, while both vehicles were towed to the Nigerian Police post, Ile -Ife toll gate.

The sector commander cautioned road users against dangerous driving and disobedience to road traffic regulations.

Mr Okpe said further that the corps would not relent in its sensitisation against dangerous driving and speeding, adding that violation of road traffic regulations would when caught face the wrath of law.

(NAN)