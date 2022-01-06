The corpse of a woman slated for burial has gone missing from a mortuary in Ebonyi State, leaving relatives stunned.

Also the burial could not hold as scheduled due to the disappearance of the corpse.

It was gathered that the body of the late Grace Orjiokoro was deposited at the General Hospital Mortuary, Owutu Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area, after she died in the hospital, July 2, last year.

She was 80 years old.

The family was shocked when they went to the mortuary on December 28 to take the corpse for burial only for them to discover that the corpse was no longer in the mortuary.

Relations and sympathisers had converged on the deceased compound, singing and waiting for the burial to take place, only for news to filter in that the corpse was missing.

Fred Okoro, a brother of the deceased, said he got the shock of his life when the family members went to collect the remains of their sister on the burial day, only to discover that a different corpse was kept in the morgue for them.

He said the plot started a month after the deposit was made as several efforts made by family members to see the condition of the corpse were allegedly frustrated by the morticians with the claim that the morgue was fumigated.

Mr Okoro, who is a cleric, said it dawned on them when the family members went to the mortuary to get the corpse for lying-in-state and the burial, only to discover that a strange corpse was presented to them.

“The corpse presented to us was not ours because my sister is tall, about 6ft tall, and we discovered that the person was short. Not only that, my sister plaited hair that fell down on her shoulder at the time of death but this one has a low cut hair,” he said

The late woman’s daughter, Welsie Okoro, who is a naval officer, described the development as unbelievable.

She said when the mortician was taken to police station over the matter, he claimed the mortuary mistakenly handed her mother’s corpse to another family for burial.

“And even the mortuary attendant, Mr Felix, said one of his colleagues said he knows the person he gave my mother’s corpse to.”

Mr Okoro said he suspected foul play, as those said to have mistaken his sister’s corpse for theirs had refuted the allegation.

“It was discovered that those people deposited the body in May, whereas my sister’s corpse was deposited on July 2,” he said.

When contacted, the manager of the mortuary, Vincent Ude, said he was doing everything possible to recover the corpse.

“Investigations are still on now, I am sure we are going to recover the corpse,” he said.