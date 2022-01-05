President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his opposition to state governments having their own police.
Mr Buhari said this in an interview with Channels Television aired on Wednesday.
‘State police is not an option,’ Mr Buhari said in response to the question on the topic.
Proponents of federalism have argued that in a true federal structure, states should control their own security agencies to complement that of the federal government.
Details later…
