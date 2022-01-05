The members of the Olubadan-in-council have said there is no law barring anyone with beaded crown from becoming the Olubadan of Ibadan.

After the demise of Saliu Adetunji, the Olubadan of Ibadan, there appears to be a brewing controversy over his successor.

By Ibadan ancestral tradition, the Otun Olubadan, Lekan Balogun, should ascend the throne, being the next to the deceased monarch in the council.

But some quarters believe that Mr Balogun, being one of the 21 beaded kings crowned by former governor Abiola Ajimobi, is no longer qualified for the throne.

However on Wednesday, 10 members of the Olubadan-in-council endorsed Mr Balogun, a former senator, to emerge the next Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The 10 members made this known at a press conference held at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Speaking on behalf of the council, the Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, Tajudeen Ajibola, based their decision on the 1957 Ibadan Chieftaincy declaration.

He also said the subsisting case in court had nothing to do with the right of the Olubadan-in-council as kingmakers to choose the monarch.

“The council, which is the kingmakers, has met and resolved that Balogun is next in line and will in line with the tradition ascend the throne of Olubadan,”

Present at the briefing were Abiodun Kola-Daisi; Amidu Ajibade, Ekarun Olubadan; the Abese Olubadan, Adebayo Akande; the Balogun of Ibadan, Owolabi Olakunlehin; and Asipa Olubadan of Ibadan, Eddy Oyewole.

Others were Mr Balogun and Kola Adegbola, Asipa Balogun of Ibadan.

Rasheed Ladoja, a former Oyo State governor who has been rumored to be preparing to ascend the Olubadan throne, was absent at the press conference.

Mr Ladoja is the next in line, after Mr Balogun, for the Olubadan throne.

Speaking at the briefing, Mr Balogun begged everyone to discard “unfounded rumours and insinuations capable of disturbing the peace of Ibadanland.”

“By way of duty, as the Prime Minister of the Olubadan-in-Council, we owe the people of Ibadanland and Oyo State in general the obligations to inform and update you all on the latest developments at our Palace.

“I enjoin you all to remain peaceful in all your conduct in order to sustain our unequalled historical peaceful co-existence for which Ibadanland is globally known.

“I, therefore, enjoin you all to discard with all unfounded rumors and insinuations capable of disturbing the peace of Ibadanland, irrespective of the quarter from which such fake news emanate.

“In line with the traditional practice of Ibadanland when an occasion like this arises, the Olubadan-in-Council has been up and doing liaising with the Oyo State Government to ensure that every necessary step to sustain the peace of the city is strictly followed.”