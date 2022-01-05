The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has adjusted its timetable and schedule of activities for the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State.

In the reviewed timetable approved by its National Working Committee (NWC), the party fixed a new date for the election of its flag bearer for January 26.

The PDP’s decision is coming few hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) pasted the notice for the off-cycle election in its office in the state.

However, the main opposition party, in a statement signed by its National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, on Wednesday, moved its ward congress earlier slated for 7 and 8 January 7 and 8 to January 15.

A three-man ad hoc delegate is expected to be elected at the ward level before the local and state government congresses where members will elect the party candidate.

“Consequently, the local government congress to elect one (1) national delegate per local government as well as persons living with disability, earlier scheduled for January 15, 2022 has been shifted to Saturday, January 22, 2022.

“The state congress to elect the governorship candidate (candidate nomination) earlier scheduled for Friday, January 28, 2022 is now slated to hold on Wednesday, January 26, 2022,” Mr Bature noted as he called for compliance from aspirants and other members of the party.

Before the deadline for Sales of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms expired last September, nine females and eight males had shown interest in the race.

Some of the female aspirants are the former Senate Minority Leader, Biodun Olujimi; Olumide Ojo, Olukemi Olubunmi, Adekemi Adewunmi, Modupe Asaolu, Deborah Alo and Titilayo Akerele.

Other aspirants whom PREMIUM TIMES can confirm picked the forms include the immediate past Deputy Governor and the 2018 PDP Governorship candidate, Olusola Eleka; former Governor Segun Oni; Kayode Adaramodu and Bisi Kolawole.