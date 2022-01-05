During a plane screening for a routine check, airport officers in Mauritius found a newborn baby abandoned in the rubbish bin of an Air Mauritius plane toilet.

A 20-year-old Malagasy woman was suspected to have given birth to the new baby, and was initially arrested, the BBC reported.

She at first denied the boy was hers but was made to undergo a medical examination which confirmed that she had just given birth, the newspaper said.

Both mother and baby were rushed to the hospital and authorities said they are “doing well.”

The Malagasy woman, who arrived in Mauritius on a two-year work permit, had since been placed under police surveillance.

She will be questioned after her release from the hospital and charged with abandoning a newborn, BBC quoted authorities as saying.

The Air Mauritius plane, which arrived from the city of Madagascar on January 1 landed at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport outside the capital Port Louis.

A similar incident happened in October 2020 when a newborn baby was found in a plastic bag in a rubbish bin at Hamad International Airport’s departures lounge.

The strict “invasive” medical examinations several flights forced women to undergo in a bid to find the child’s mother sparked international outrage at the time.

Qatar would later apologise, adding that culpable officials would be prosecuted.