The Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Asishana Okauru, will mark his 60th birthday on January 7, 2022.

To celebrate the milestone, a series of events, which will largely be with his friends and family, have been lined up to take place in his native Igarra in Edo State, South-south Nigeria.

A programme for widows and less-privileged people has been slated for January 4 while the following day, January 5, there will be an event focused on women and girls’ issues.

According to the programme of events, a youth engagement event will follow on January 6. And on January 7, which is the D-Day, there will be a medical outreach, church thanksgiving ceremony and a reception.

The last events of the celebration are another medical outreach and a prayer session of all faiths.

Academic profile

Mr Okauru has two Bachelor degrees from the Obafemi Awolowo University (Economics) in 1984 and the University of Ibadan (Law) in 1989 after which he proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, finishing in 1990.

He also earned a joint Masters degree in Business Administration and Information Science from North Carolina Central University in 2002 and did his MPA at Harvard University in 2016.

Career experience

He joined the Nigeria Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2003 as a foundation staffer and was later appointed as pioneer Director of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU). He held this position till his resignation in 2008.

In 2009, he was appointed the Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum(NGF).

The NGF is a forum of all the 36 states governors in the federation.

Before joining the EFCC, he had previously worked at Arthur Andersen and Co, Nigeria as management trainee and later at IBM at the Research Triangle Park NC, U.S.A, first as an Operations Analyst and later as an e-Business Analyst

Family Life

He is married to a former chairperson of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Ifueko OmoguiOkauru.

He is also a son-in-law to Daniel Omoigui, Nigeria’s first Surveyor-General who turned 90 on November 11, 2021.