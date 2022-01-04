The land tussle in Magodo Phase 2 took a new dimension on Tuesday as the house of Hakeem Bello, an aide to former governor and the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, was marked for demolition on Tuesday morning shortly after the residents had gone out to protest the presence of police in the estate.

The protest and closure of the estate gate halted vehicular movement as some residents and business owners were prevented from going to their various destinations.

Mr Bello’s residence and a few other houses were marked “possession.”

The “possession” led to an uproar in the estate and the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has intervened.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Bello described it as a “misnormal.”

“It shouldn’t have happened and as I’m speaking now the governor of the state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu is in the estate,” he said.

“He (Mr Sanwo-Olu) has just met the man that led the team. And have spoken with the attorney general, who was not aware and spoken to the inspector general of police, who wasn’t aware of what they are doing there. It is in the process of being rectified now.”

Mr Bello, who insisted that his residence was marked for “possession” and not demolition, said that some houses were locked while some were marked.

He said, “it was marked for possession in a suit between a family and the Lagos state government. What does that have to do with me?”

Backstory

Earlier in December, there was unrest at Magodo Phase 2 estate in Lagos, on Tuesday, when dozens of police officers and officers of the Shangisha Landlord Association invaded the estate to execute a court judgment.

According to witness accounts, the police officers and members of Shangisha Landlord Association came with bulldozers in an attempt to pull down properties within the estate.

The land crisis which has been ongoing for more than a month is between one Adeyiga family and the Lagos state government.