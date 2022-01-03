Six persons died while 12 sustained injuries on Monday in an accident involving a Mistubishi canter and a Mazda bus, around Lala/Kere area of the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Mr Umar said that the accident occurred at 2:10 p.m., with the likely cause being dangerous driving.

“A total of 38 people were involved in the accident which comprised 20 men, 13 women, three male children and two female children.

“12 people were injured, eight men, three women and one female child.

“A total of six deaths were recorded from the crash, comprising four men, one male child and one female child,” he said.

Mr Umar said that the injured victims were taken to State Hospital, Abeokuta for medical attention.

He said that the deceased were placed in the hospital’s morgue.

(NAN)