Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari has criticised officials of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Abuja for wrongly accusing him of ordering the arrest of a journalist working for Summit Post Newspaper in Abuja.

The FCT council of the NUJ had initially stated that the reporter, Nelson Omonu, was arrested on the order of the governor but the union later withdrew the allegation and apologised to Mr Masari.

Speaking afterwards in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, the governor’s media aide, Abdu Labaran, decried the initial allegation.

He said the statement by “Abuja NUJ has exposed the bankruptcy of the journalistic ethics among some members of the fourth estate of the realm in the country.”

The statement read: “The attention of Katsina State government has been drawn to a press statement issued by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council in which it accused Governor Aminu Bello Masari of ordering the arrest of one Nelson Omonu, who works for Summit Post Newspaper.

“As bad as the allegation is, the FCT NUJ went on to make degrading remarks about the security challenges bedevilling the state, as if Katsina is the only state facing the menace of banditry.

“For the avoidance of doubt, and the purpose of putting the record straight, Governor Masari or, for that matter, any official of Katsina State government, has not ordered the arrest or detention of any journalist, in Abuja or anywhere else.”

It added: “It’s also our belief that we may not be wrong to suspect a hatchet job executed for a handsome reward, paid by a shadowy puppeteer who pulls the strings behind the scene.

“We cannot teach members of the FCT NUJ council how to go about keeping the wolves away from their door, but they would do well, very, as a matter of fact, to make sure of their fact before rushing to put pen to paper.

“Making laughable allegations in obeisance to their paymasters. Such actions, which have nothing to do with purity of purpose, have a way they easily boomerang.”