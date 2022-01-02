Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared its readiness to fully participate in the forthcoming local government elections, scheduled for March in Katsina State.

PDP Chairman in the state, Yusuf Salisu-Magiri, disclosed this on Sunday while receiving one of the party’s aspirants for Katsina Central Senatorial District, Sirajo Aminu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Aminu was at the party’s secretariat to notify the ward, local and state executives of his intention to contest for the Katsina central senatorial seat.

The chairman said the party had credible and better candidates for both the chairmanship and councillorship positions any time the council poll would be conducted.

He, however, faulted the earlier announcement of the council elections by Governor Aminu Masari, saying that only the state Independent Electoral Commission had the right to make such announcement.

Mr Salisu-Magiri also urged the governor to focus on his duties as provided by the law, adding that if he was allowed to announce the time, he might end up also announcing the winners of the elections instead of the electoral body.

According to him, the governor can only approve the proposed plans and budgets for the election submitted by the electoral commission and not usurping its functions.

He said: “PDP is a formidable national party. So there is no election that is guided by the law that PDP will not participate in. Certainly, we will participate.”

Mr Salisu-Majigiri said the turnout by the party’s loyalists to cheer the aspirant was a sign of unity and eventual victory for the party.

The PDP chairman also urged members to be more united and formidable in order to win both the local government and the 2023 general elections.

Earlier, Aminu said that his intention to vie for the seat was to answer the call to serve his people in the senatorial district.

He urged party members to be law-abiding, united and committed to the success of the party nationwide.

(NAN)