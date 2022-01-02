A lawyer to Sunday Adeyemo (popularly known as Sunday Igboho) has announced his resignation as counsel for the Yoruba nation agitator.

Pelumi Olajengbesi, a managing partner at Law Corridor, said he had stated in the beginning that the scope of his work would only be within the purview of his professional duty as a lawyer to Mr Igboho and his aides.

“I am a strong believer in constitutional democracy, civil liberty and human rights which includes the right to self-determination but I am not a Yoruba nation agitator nor a member of any like organization,” he said.

Mr Olajengbesi’s action came amidst criticism by a Yoruba group, Ilana Omo Oodua, following a New Year Day statement lamenting the insecurity in the South-west region.

“Let it be abundantly clear that I am not at war with President Buhari, the governors or anybody in government,” the letter read.

The letter was signed by Mr Olajengbesi on behalf of Mr Igboho.

But a statement by the Ilana Omo Oodua group said the lawyer has no standing to issue a statement on Mr Igboho’s behalf.

Read Mr Olajengbesi’s resignation notice below:

This is to officially announce my resignation as counsel involved further in any matter relating to Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho and the Yoruba Nation Agitators.

As a firm, we are satisfied with our little best in contributing to providing legal solutions and representations to Chief Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) and associated Yoruba Nation Agitators as far as ensuring the protection and enforcement of their rights in this matter. We were able to secure the release of twelve (12) persons brutally and unlawfully arrested by the reckless State Security Service (SSS), and also secured the release of an innocent herbalist equally unlawfully arrested and detained by the SSS. We have two persons with on-going terrorism trials at the Federal High Court and our firm will dutifully continue and close the trial having commenced their matter.

While thanking everyone, particularly Chief Yomi Aliyu SAN for the opportunity, and freehand service, Dr. OLASUPO Ojo for his fair leadership and Chief Femi Falana for allowing his industry to be tapped and for the moral support, I most respectfully wish to now step aside.

I have stated ab initio that the scope of my work will only be within the purview of my professional duty as a lawyer to Sunday Igboho and his aides . I am a strong believer in constitutional democracy, civil liberty and human rights which includes the right to self-determination but I am not a Yoruba nation agitator nor a member of any like organization. My reaction to Prof. Akintoye was not to undermine the Yoruba struggle but is based off my personal convictions which I am entitled to. I do hope my friends in the struggle will allow me enjoy the benefit of my right to such a choice as a person of thought and conscience.

Thank you.

Pelumi Olajengbesi Esq.,

Managing Partner,

Law Corridor.