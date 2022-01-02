The body of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Saliu Adetunji, will be buried in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital by 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

This was made known in a four-paragraph statement signed by the monarch’s Personal Assistant/Director of Media and Publicity, Adeola Oloko, and made available to journalists in Ibadan.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported the demise of the monarch.

Mr Adetunji was born on August 26, 1928, as the first of 17 children of his parents.

The deceased monarch was crowned 41st Olubadan on March 4, 2016.

The statement reads: ”The 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, and Chairman, Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1 has joined his ancestor.

“Oba Adetunji, 93, passed away in the early hours of this morning at the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan.

“He is survived by his wife, Olori Rashidat Ololade Adetunji, Children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be buried at 4.00 pm today at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan Palace, according to Muslim rites. Other things follow later.”