Nigerian music star, Stanley Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, could not wish for a better way to cap the year after he pulled out all the stops at the famous Port Harcourt Polo Club ground, on Friday.

It was a homecoming concert for the Port- Harcourt born super star since he broke into the Nigerian music scene in 2020.

A teeming crowd of fans of the star artiste thronged the venue to experience what their favourite had to offer.

Omah Lay broke into the Nigerian scene officially in May 2020 with the release of his critically acclaimed debut EP ‘Get Layd’ and has not quite slowed down.

Although he had what his fans might deem a slow year, given he only released two singles in 2021, the singer said he had a strategy for the past year.

He said: ” I dropped ‘Understand’ and ‘Free My Mind’, against the backdrop of two EPs the previous year. In all sense of humility, I filled up the year with tour dates including my successful Purple Tour in the United States”.

Highlights

Propelled by sounds from his official Disc Jockey, DJ Joenel, the son-of-the-soil serenaded the energetic audience with his popular tunes such as Do Not Disturb, Hello Brother, You, Lolo and YeYeYe.

He also performed Bad Influence, Godly, My Bebe, Can’t Relate, Confession, Understand and Free My Mind.

Omah Lay’s friends, as he likes to call them, such as Bella Shmurda, Buju, Ajebo Hustlers, AV, 1da Banton and DJ Spinall, spiced up the event with their performances.

Speaking about the concert, the singer said: “It’s a dream come true for me to headline my own show for the first time before my own people. I grew up in this community among these people and it just feels surreal for me to stand before a massive crowd of Port Harcourt. Nothing compares to this feeling. Today will continue to occupy a special place in my heart.”

Meanwhile, Omah Lay is set to release his debut album ‘Boy Alone’ in 2022 under his record label KeyQaad